Breaking Stereotypes: From Ileana D'Cruz to Kalki Koechlin; 6 celebs who got pregnant out of wedlock

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 18, 2023
Ileana D'Cruz: took the internet by storm on April 18 when she announced her pregnancy on social media. As per reports, Ileana is in a relationship with Sebastian Laurent Michel, actress Katrina Kaif's brother. However, Ileana has not spoken about her relationship status yet
Neena Gupta: was dating West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards back then and got pregnant with his kid. When the cricketer refused to divorce his first wife, the actress decided to raise her daughter Masaba Gupta on her own
Sarika: and Kamal Haasan were dating and Sarika gave birth to her first daughter Shruti Haasan while she was still living-in with Kamal. It was after two years of Shruti's birth that the two got married
Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades welcomed a baby boy named Arik Rampal in July 2019 and the couple aren't married yet
Amy Jackson: was dating hotelier George Panayiotou and their son was born on September 2019. The couple later broke up. In 2022, she started dating Ed Westwick
Kalki Koechlin: gave birth to a baby girl in February 2020 out of wedlock with her boyfriend, Guy Hershberg, an Israeli musician
