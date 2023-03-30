IN PICS: Priyanka Chopra Jonas adorable moments with her daughter

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 30, 2023

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas were blessed with a baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Jan 15, 2022

She often shares glimpses of her adorable moments with her daughter on her social media accounts

PeeCee recently shared this cute pic where her little one just looks at her in awe while her mom is busy doing makeup

Malti dressed in a cute pink onesie and matching bow while out on a walk with her mom, Priyanka

Priyanka with Malti during Diwali pooja

Priyanka with Malti Marie on her lap in the shot and Mom-daughter duo can be seen twinning in white outfits

Priyanka can be seen playing with her daughter

Malti made her first public appearance during the Walk of Fame ceremony when the three Jonas Brothers received the Walk of Fame certificates in Los Angeles

Thanks For Reading!

Get summer ready! Include these 7 trendy shorts in your wardrobe like these Bollywood divas
Find out More