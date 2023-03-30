IN PICS: Priyanka Chopra Jonas adorable moments with her daughter

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 30, 2023
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas were blessed with a baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Jan 15, 2022
She often shares glimpses of her adorable moments with her daughter on her social media accounts
PeeCee recently shared this cute pic where her little one just looks at her in awe while her mom is busy doing makeup
Malti dressed in a cute pink onesie and matching bow while out on a walk with her mom, Priyanka
Priyanka with Malti during Diwali pooja
Priyanka with Malti Marie on her lap in the shot and Mom-daughter duo can be seen twinning in white outfits
Priyanka can be seen playing with her daughter
Malti made her first public appearance during the Walk of Fame ceremony when the three Jonas Brothers received the Walk of Fame certificates in Los Angeles
