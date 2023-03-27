Get summer ready! Include these 7 trendy shorts in your wardrobe like these Bollywood divas

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 27, 2023
Denim shorts are always in fashion; you just need to experiment with their styling and patterns. Try these stylish trendy short like Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif
Another pattern could be like pretty Rakul Preet Singh
Cotton is the best fabric to wear in summer as it is highly comfortable and absorbs sweat. This Anushka Sharma's inspired cotton pair top and shorts will look stylish and beat the heat as well
Comfy short in vibrant colours like Janhvi Kapoor will look chic and make your summer vacay more colourful
You can also try a short like skirt pattern similar to that of Sara Ali Khan
Tara Sutaria's perfect summer outfit: A matching shirt and short will keep you cool in this hot summer
Another shirt and short pair style could be like that of Shraddha Kapoor
