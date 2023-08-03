Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire Engagement Bash: Imtiaz Ali, Pavail Gulati Attend

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 03, 2023

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter got engaged to her boyfriend Shane Gregoire in May 2023

Photos by Manav Manglani

The couple hosted an engagement bash for their friends and B-Town celebrities in Mumbai on August 3

Aaliyah, who is a YouTuber, had shared the news of her engagement on Instagram with adorable pictures with Shane

For the engagement bash, Aaliyah opted for an off-white floral lehenga

She wore silver bangles, diamond necklace and maangtika and amped up her look with a green purse

On the other hand, Shane wore silver sherwani and completed his look with a green jacket

Aaliyah was all smiles as she posed with her father

The Gangs of Wasseypur director opted for an all-black suit

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali was among the first ones to arrive at the bash

Pavail Gulati looked handsome in a light pink traditional outfit

Actress and businesswoman Parul Gulati opted for a golden lehenga for the function

