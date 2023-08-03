Ananya Panday's Hot & Sultry Bikini Photos From Ibiza Vacay

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 03, 2023

Actress Ananya Panday has shared several stunning photos from her recent Ibiza vacation

In the photos, Ananya flaunted her sexy curves in skimpy pink bikini

Ananya was all smiles as she posed against the backdrop of the ocean

"Took the pink theme too seriously," the actress captioned her pictures on Instagram

In one of the photos, Ananya also flaunted her 'pink' nose

Ananya is quite active on Instagram and she often shares pictures and videos to keep her fans and followers entertained

She also gave a glimpse of beautiful sunset

It looks like Ananya has the best time in Ibiza

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will next be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2

