Ananya Panday's Hot & Sultry Bikini Photos From Ibiza Vacay

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 03, 2023
Actress Ananya Panday has shared several stunning photos from her recent Ibiza vacation
In the photos, Ananya flaunted her sexy curves in skimpy pink bikini
Ananya was all smiles as she posed against the backdrop of the ocean
"Took the pink theme too seriously," the actress captioned her pictures on Instagram
In one of the photos, Ananya also flaunted her 'pink' nose
Ananya is quite active on Instagram and she often shares pictures and videos to keep her fans and followers entertained
She also gave a glimpse of beautiful sunset
It looks like Ananya has the best time in Ibiza
Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will next be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2
