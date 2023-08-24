 Ibrahim Ali Khan To Star Opposite Kajol In His Debut Film Sarzameen: Report
Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut film, Sarzameen, is set to be directed by Kayoze Irani

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 05:07 PM IST
article-image
Ibrahim Ali Khan To Star Opposite Kajol In His Debut Film Sarzameen: Report | Photo Via Instagram.

Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is all set to make his Bollywood debut. The news was earlier confirmed by his sister-actress Sara Ali Khan, who also said that he has wrapped up filming his first film. Ibrahim will be launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, and reportedly, his film is titled Sarzameen and will be directed by Kayoze Irani, son of Boman Irani.

Now, according to a report in the Hindustan Times, Karan has reportedly roped in Kajol for Ibrahim's debut movie. It is said that the film will not have a female opposite Ibrahim. However, the report says, "Kajol plays a crucial role."

Speaking of Ibrahim, the report further added that he is very warm and childish. The star kid is yet to catch up, and he is new to the business.

"He has zero attitude. Unlike some other newcomers, he isn't over-smart (or doesn't carry the star kid tag). Work-wise, he was good. And, of course, he reminds everyone of Saif Ali Khan. When he comes to the sets, it feels like Saif from 20 years ago has stepped in. He is so young and just a true carbon copy of his father," said the source. However, the makers have yet to share an official confirmation.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim was a part of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani as an assistant director. Directed by Karan Johar, the film starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

