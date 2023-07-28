Kajol Reveals What Will Shah Rukh Khan Do If She Calls Him In Middle Of The Night

Actress Kajol recently made an interesting revelation about her equations with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The duo has worked together in several Bollywood movies and are among the most cherished on-screen couples.

In a recent conversation with a reputed media portal, she spoke about their friendship and the reason she holds back from flooding him with ;GM’ texts.

While Kajol calls Shah Rukh Khan his closest friend, she joked that it’s scary & she would never take a risk of sending him such messages.

HERE’S WHAT KAJOL SAID NEXT

Revealing the reason, Kajol stated that if she ever tried calling Shah Rukh during mid-night hours, he would definitely answer her calls. However, she refrains from sending GM messages as she is afraid he would respond by ‘stabbing her with a nice fork (Jokes).

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have worked together in many films like DDLJ, Baazigar, Karan Arjun, My Name Is Khan, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. The two reunited after years in Rohit Shetty’s rom-com ‘Dilwale’.

KAJOL-SRK’S WORK FRONT

Kajol was last seen in Karan Johar’s Anthrology series ‘Lust Stories’ and ‘The Trial- Pyar Kanoon Aur Dhokha’.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan, who gave a blockbuster film ‘Pathaan’ in the beginning of 2023, is all set to enthrall the audience with Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

