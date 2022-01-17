e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

2 Indians feared killed in drone attack in UAE, Houthi rebels claim responsibility
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 07:49 PM IST

Photo: Little Sara, baby Ibrahim with Saif Ali Khan look adorable in unseen throwback pic

Saba shared a delightful picture in which Saif Ali Khan can be seen holding baby Ibrahim in his arms
ANI
Advertisement

Looks like Saba Pataudi is digging old pictures from an album on Monday, as seen from her latest social media post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba shared a delightful picture in which Saif Ali Khan can be seen holding baby Ibrahim in his arms while little Sara poses beside them, smiling into the camera.

Fans flooded the post with adorable comments. "Sooo adorable," a social media user added.

"Feels like Ibrahim with 2 kids," another wrote.

Sara and Ibrahim were born to parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh in 1995 and 2001 respectively.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch Video: Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Janhvi Kapoor spotted in a taxi after AP Dhillon's concert... Watch Video: Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Janhvi Kapoor spotted in a taxi after AP Dhillon's concert...
Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 07:49 PM IST
Advertisement