 'Piche Pade Rehte Ho': Ibrahim Ali Khan's Reaction On Seeing Paps Outside His Gym Goes Viral (WATCH)
Ibrahim Ali Khan will be soon making his Bollywood debut with the film Sarzameen.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 13, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
'Piche Pade Rehte Ho': Ibrahim Ali Khan's Reaction On Seeing Paps Outside His Gym Goes Viral (WATCH) | Photo Via Manav Manglani.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is yet to make his Bollywood debut, but he is already a star. The star kid is often spotted by the paparazzi in the city. Earlier today, Ibrahim stepped out of his gym in Mumbai, and his interaction with the shutterbugs is going viral.

In the video, Ibrahim can be seen stepping out of his gym and asking the paparazzi if they have seen his car. Later, the star kid asks, "Aap log ko kaise pata hota hai?" To this, they reply, saying, "Pata hota hai. Ibrahim reacts, "Matlab piche pade rehte ho. Kya baat hai." Later, he smiles and makes his way to his car.

Check out the video:

On the work front, Ibrahim will soon make his Bollywood debut with the film Sarzameen. It will be directed by Kayoze Irani, son of Boman Irani, and will also star Kajol in the lead. The details of his film are currently under wraps. The news about Ibrahim's debut was confirmed by his sister, actress Sara Ali Khan.

Ibrahim Ali Khan has also worked as an assistant director on the set of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. It was released on July 28, 2023.

