Video: Netizens Drool As Ibrahim Ali Khan Goes Shirtless, Flaunts Toned Abs In The Rain | Instagram Screenshot

Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan was spotted after a football match on a rainy day in Mumbai. The young lad, who is a spitting image of his father was photographed by the paparazzi present. Ibrahim was seen exiting the turf shirtless, flaunting his toned physique. Watch the video below.

As videos and pictures of the same went viral, netizens couldn't stop themselves from drooling. One user wrote, “90s Ka Saif Ali Khan.” “More handsome and polished than his father,” added another. One user commented, “He's so hot.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ibrahim assisted director Karan Johar with the romantic drama film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. It marked the return of Karan as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

The film delves into the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Then Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them.

Ibrahim's sister Sara Ali Khan surprised everyone with her cameo in the electrifying intro song 'Heartthrob' from the film.

Saif and Amrita Singh tied the knot in 1991 and divorced in 2004. Both Sara and Ibrahim were raised by their mother. In 2012, Saif exchanged vows with Kareena, and now the couple shares two sons -- Taimur and Jeh.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is a wholesome, big-screen entertainer, blending Johar's storytelling finesse with an impressive ensemble cast, grandeur, and music. The film was released on July 28.

