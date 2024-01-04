'Superman In India': Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Khan's Uncanny Resemblance To Henry Cavill Grabs Eyeballs

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was seen in high spirits as his daughter Ira Khan got married to longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai on January 3, Wednesday. While the newlyweds were showered with all the love and blessings, the one person who stole the limelight was none other than Aamir's son, Junaid Khan.

Junaid looked handsome in a grey suit as he posed with his family and actively participated in his younger sister's wedding shenanigans. He also got some photos clicked with Aamir and fans couldn't help but gush over the young lad's good looks.

Netizens pointed out Junaid's uncanny resemblance with British actor Henry Cavill, who is known for playing the role of the fictional superhero, Superman, on the silver screens.

"He is so handsome 🤩 he is the best dressed person from their family," a user commented, while another wrote, "Junaid Khan looks like Henry Cavill though."

"First thought, SUPERMAN in India.." another user stated.

In October last year, Aamir had announced that Junaid is all set to mark his acting debut soon and the project will be produced by none other than the Lagaan actor himself. While not much has been revealed about the project yet, the star kid will reportedly make his debut in 2024 itself.

Aamir had also revealed how Junaid could have actually debuted in Bollywood with the film Laal Singh Chadha. He had shared that to test director Advait's skills, he asked him to do some test scenes in which Junaid played the lead role, and his performance left everyone stumped.

Born in 1993, Junaid is the son of Aamir and his first wife Reena Dutta, whom he married in 1986, and divorced in 2002.