 Sikandar: Salman Khan Finally Unveils Name Of Film With AR Murugadoss, Wishes Fans 'Eid Mubarak'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSikandar: Salman Khan Finally Unveils Name Of Film With AR Murugadoss, Wishes Fans 'Eid Mubarak'

Sikandar: Salman Khan Finally Unveils Name Of Film With AR Murugadoss, Wishes Fans 'Eid Mubarak'

Salman also urged his fans to watch Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan on Eid this year

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to collaborate with Ghajini director AR Murugadoss for the first time, and on the auspicious occasion of Eid, the actor announced the title of the film as a gift for his fans. The film, which is scheduled for a 2025 release, has been titled Sikandar.

On Thursday, Salman took to his Instagram handle to drop the first poster of the film, announcing its name. "Salman Khan in & as Sikandar. An AR Murugadoss film," the post read.

The superstar also confirmed that the film will release in theatres on Eid 2025.

This year is the first time in many years that Salman did not release a film on Eid. Instead, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Ajay Devgn's Maidaan clashed at the box office on Eid.

Read Also
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Review: Ali Abbas Zafar’s Style Saves Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff & Our Mood...
article-image

However, Salman promised his fans, "Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo," while also adding, "Wish u all Eid Mubarak!"

Earlier, announcing his collaboration with AR Murugadoss, Salman had called it "a very exciting film". "This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings," he had said.

Sikandar will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, and details about the female lead, plot and other aspects have been kept heavily under the wraps.

Read Also
Inside VIDEO: Salman Khan Sings Animal's Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge With B Praak At Anant Ambani's...
article-image

Besides Sikandar, Salman has the sequel to his superhit film, Kick, in the pipeline. He is also set to join hands with Karan Johar for a film titled 'The Bull', which will be helmed by Vishnuvardhan. However, the film has reportedly run into murky waters and if reports are to be believed, the makers are planning to put it on the backburner for the time being.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pratik Gandhi's Wife Bhamini Oza To Play Kasturba Gandhi In Web Series Based On Mahatma Gandhi

Pratik Gandhi's Wife Bhamini Oza To Play Kasturba Gandhi In Web Series Based On Mahatma Gandhi

Sikandar: Salman Khan Finally Unveils Name Of Film With AR Murugadoss, Wishes Fans 'Eid Mubarak'

Sikandar: Salman Khan Finally Unveils Name Of Film With AR Murugadoss, Wishes Fans 'Eid Mubarak'

WATCH: Netizens Confused As Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Steps Out In Heavy Makeup, Ask 'What Role Is He...

WATCH: Netizens Confused As Aamir Khan's Son Junaid Steps Out In Heavy Makeup, Ask 'What Role Is He...

Chhattisgarh Actor Suraj Meher Killed In Car Collision On His Engagement Day

Chhattisgarh Actor Suraj Meher Killed In Car Collision On His Engagement Day

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Review: Ali Abbas Zafar’s Style Saves Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff & Our Mood...

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Review: Ali Abbas Zafar’s Style Saves Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff & Our Mood...