 Inside VIDEO: Salman Khan Sings Animal's Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge With B Praak At Anant Ambani's Birthday In Jamnagar
Inside VIDEO: Salman Khan Sings Animal's Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge With B Praak At Anant Ambani's Birthday In Jamnagar

Salman Khan was recently in Jamnagar to attend Anant Ambani's pre-birthday bash.

Updated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 07:49 PM IST
article-image

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, who is all set to turn 29 on April 10, celebrated his pre-birthday in Gujarat’s Jamnagar, which was graced by Salman Khan.

Now, an inside video from the celebrations is doing the rounds on social media, in which the Dabangg actor can be seen enthusiastically singing Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal's song Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge with B Praak, who has sung the hit track in the movie.

Check out the video:

Salman can be seen wearing a full-sleeved black T-shirt and blue denim jeans. In the early hours of Tuesday, the actor was clicked arriving at Jamnagar airport. Orhan Awatramani aka Orry was also present the Anant's birthday bash.

Earlier this year, the Ambani family hosted the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which was a three-day function attended by several stars like Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Akon, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ranveer Singh, among others.

Anant and Radhika will be tying the knot on July 12, 2024. They got engaged last year in January in a traditional Gol Dhana ceremony.

