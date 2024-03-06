Karan Johar Drops Emotional Video, Congratulates Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant After Skipping Pre-Wedding Bash

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who is known to be the life of every party, grabbed eyeballs after he skipped the star-studded pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar. While the whole of social media wondered what could be the reason behind his absence, the filmmaker has now shut the chatter by penning a note for the young couple.

On Wednesday, KJo took to his Instagram handle to share an emotional note for Anant and Radhika, in which he lauded the entire Ambani family for the grand celebration.

"Heartiest congratulations to Anant and @radhikamerchant! The celebrations were not only deeply immersed in warmth, family bonds and immense love but so beautifully resonant of our glorious Indian traditions..." KJo wrote.

He further continued, "The pre wedding festivities are a testament to the love the family has in everyone’s hearts! My deepest love to Nita Bhabhi, Mukesh Bhai, @aambani1 and @shloka11, @_iiishmagish & @anandpiramal."

"And so much love to Radhika and Anant dil se...Badhai ho!" he added.

Along with the note, Karan also shared the pre-wedding video of Anant and Radhika in which the bride can be seen walking towards the love of her life and getting all emotional. Billionaire Mukesh Ambani too can be seen crying inconsolably as wife Nita Ambani stood next to him.

The Ambanis threw the most lavish party of the year as they celebrated the union of Anant and Radhika over three days in Jamnagar. The biggest names of Bollywood, Hollywood, business, politics and sports circles were seen attending the three-day extravaganza.

Some of the major highlights of the event were Rihanna making her performance debut in India, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan dancing together, Diljit Dosanjh's concert which went on till the morning of the next day, among others.