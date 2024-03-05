Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan's Fees For Performing At Anant Ambani's Bash REVEALED!

The mega event organised by the Ambanis for the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, concluded on Sunday, and it scripted history in ways more than one. One of the highlights of the three-day bash was the performance by Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan together, and videos of the three Khans dancing their hearts out has set the internet on fire.

SRK, Salman and Aamir were seen dancing to the Oscar-winning song, Naatu Naatu, and the trio performed their popular hook steps over the years. While it is surely not an easy feat to get all the three Khans on stage together, it has now been revealed how much the trio charged for the performance.

As per reports, all the three Khans did not charge a single penny for their performances on stage. In fact, they were rather excited at the prospect of sharing the stage and entertaining the Ambanis as well as the scores of VIPs who were attending the event.

The 3 Khans come together & perform their respective signature steps is the best video you will see on the internet today 🔥♥️#ShahRukhKhan #SalmanKhan #AamirKhan #AnantRadhikaWeddingpic.twitter.com/4F24ILi2um — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) March 2, 2024

"Bringing the three Khans together was an impromptu decision. None of them charged a single penny for going on stage. How graceless would it be if, after all the hefty hosting that the Ambanis did, the guests asked to be paid to manifest their joy at the pre-wedding festivities?" the report stated, quoting a source.

SRK, Salman and Aamir also called in south superstar Ram Charan to shake a leg with them on his song, Naatu Naatu, and he too did not charge money for the act.

Meanwhile, the bash witnessed performances by some of the biggest names including Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Shreya Ghoshal, Udit Narayan, Arijit Singh, Akon, and others. Rihanna reportedly charged a whopping Rs 75 crore for her performance on the first day of the gala event.