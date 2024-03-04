 'So Disrespectful': Ram Charan's Makeup Artist Zeba Hassan Claims Walking Out Of Ambani Bash After Shah Rukh Khan Refers To 'RRR' Star As 'Idli' On Stage (WATCH VIRAL VIDEO)
Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Gujarat.

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 07:06 PM IST
article-image

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, Gujarat, are currently the talk of the town. Several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, among others, were in attendance.

On day 1 of the pre-wedding bash, Salman, Shah Rukh, and Aamir took the stage on fire as they performed to RRR's hit track Naatu Naatu. Ram Charan, who was also present at the event, was invited by SRK to groove with them. However, King Khan is currently receiving criticism from netizens for calling Ram 'idli' while inviting him on stage.

Ram's makeup artist, Zeba Hassan, took to her Instagram stories and expressed disappointment towards Shah Rukh. She wrote, "Bhend idly vada Ram charan kahan hai tu." ??? I walked out after this. So disrespectful towards a star like @alwaysramcharan."

Take a look at the video:

Several netizens slammed Shah Rukh on X, a user wrote, "Shahrukh Khan is being racist to South Indians by calling "Ram Charan idli" after a South Indian director gave him the biggest hit of his career."

While another said, "Shah Rukh Khan being casually racist to Ram Charan who is South Indian by calling him idli."

Check out the reactions:

Zeba Hassan further issued a statement on her Instagram and wrote how South Indian stars are not appreciated or given respect. "It's funny how everyone wants to pay us "lesser" because we're from south India where as they're okay to pay triple the amount for the same thing to an artist if that artist is Delhi or Mumbai based," she added.

