Video: Pakistani Actress Nadia Khan Says Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir & Salman Conspired To Ban Pak Actors In India; Gets TROLLED

Pakistani actress and television presenter Nadia Khan accused Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan of conspiring to get Pakistani actors banned in India as they were 'insecure'. A video has been doing the rounds on social media platforms in which Nadia mentions that Indian actors were threatened by the popularity of younger Pakistani actors, especially Fawad Khan who appeared in Bollywood films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kapoor & Sons and Khoobsurat.

She said that Indian audiences are crazy for the Pakistani actors and love them for their talent. "When our actors started working in India and gaining massive popularity, some of India’s biggest actors became insecure. They made it an issue, and got them banned. It wasn’t like the politicians had issues with our actors, it was the Indian stars who felt threatened," Nadia said.

She added, "They knew that the Indian public would go gaga over our stars, because they’re actually talented. They don’t need to show off their bodies; their eyes get the job done, and their dialogue delivery. Indians love our stars. You have no idea how popular they are over there. Pakistani shows are made at half the cost of Indian shows. And our artists are passionate, they want their work to be seen globally. You have no idea what kind of fan-following our stars enjoy there. The Khans are insecure. Because they don’t have stars in this age bracket there."

However, soon after her video surfaced on social media, she was brutally trolled for her statement.

A user commented, "I need her delusion," whereas another wrote, "Yeh konsa Nasha hai jo Didi ne kiya hai mujhe bhi chahiye."

"Aunty ji kisi ke behkave mein hain🤣! Din mein taare dikhne lage inko. Bhale hi fawad better tha gen y stars ke mukable, but Aisa thodi hota hai 🤣 top actors are so busy unko itni fursat nai," read another comment.

For those unversed, Pakistani artistes were banned from working in India after the 2016 Uri attack. However, the Mumbai High Court recently lifted the longstanding ban on Pakistani artists in India.