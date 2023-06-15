Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's ₹16 crore Mumbai House: From Massive Fish Tank To Rustic Interiors

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 15, 2023
Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most successful actresses from the current generation
The actress owns a swanky apartment on the 14th floor of a posh housing society in Mumbai, which is priced at a whopping Rs 16.60 crore
The living room of Tamannaah's apartment is designed with neutral coloured furniture and flooring
It is designed in a contemporary yet timeless way
In one corner of the living room, there is a massive fish tank which is house to Tamannaah's pet gold fish
A wall of her living room is decorated with a life-size Buddha portrait
Just like her living room, her kitchen too is designed in neutral shades of white and grey
Tamannaah has added a pop of colour to her house with her closet-cum-makeup room, which is attached to her bedroom
Her bedroom has a huge comfy bed and a cute portrait of the actress with her family adorns one of the walls
Tamannaah is fond of statement decorative pieces and her Mumbai abode is a proof
The actress has also made sure to include a lot of plants at her house to add that natural green touch
In one of the corners, she has a sketch of herself from the film, 'Baahubali'
