Tamannaah Bhatia On Shooting Intimate Scenes With Vijay Varma In Lust Stories 2: 'He Made It Feel So Easy'

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who will next be seen together in the anthology Lust Stories 2, admitted to be dating each other a few days back. Now, Tamannaah has also opened up about doing intimate scenes with her boyfriend. In one of her recent interviews,

She said that no other actor has made her feel more safe than Vijay, when they were shooting for Sujoy Ghosh's segment in Lust Stories 2.

Tamannaah on working with Vijay

The trailer of the anthology was officially shared by the makers on June 21. It features some intimate scenes between the lovebirds. Sharing her experience of shooting with Vijay, the actress said that he made her feel comfortable and easy and that is what she love about him.

"I've never felt so safe around an actor. And that's what's really important for an actor. You need to feel that kind of safety. It's like a jump you're taking, especially in a film like this. He just, from the moment go, made me feel so safe that I wasn't scared to say anything, do anything, emote in a certain way. He just made it feel so easy. So that's definitely something I love about him," Tamanaah reportedly told Bollywood Bubble.

Tamannaah confirms dating Vijay

It was during a recent interaction that the actress made it official about Vijay and gushed about him.

Tamannaah and Vijay bonded and fell in love on the sets of their upcoming project, 'Lust Stories 2', in which they play a couple. The actress recently called Vijay her "happy place" and it sure did send her fans into a meltdown.

Vijay also stated later that though he does not want to hide anything from the public, he wants the audience to notice and discuss about his work and not his personal life, and that was the reason why the couple did not go all out in the open with their relationship.

Reports of Tamannaah and Vijay dating first went viral after the two were spotted locking lips on a yacht in Goa on New Year's eve.