'Even though it wasn't my fault, I am devastated': Rajat Bedi on death of man after getting hit by his car

Actor Rajat Bedi was booked by Mumbai Police for negligence after a man who was hit by his car succumbed to his injuries earlier this month.

Recently, the actor revealed that he is 'devastated' after the accident and has decided to support the family of the victim financially.

For those unversed, Bedi was driving along a busy road in Andheri West and suddenly hit a local, identified as a 39-year-old Rajesh Boudh. The victim succumbed to his injuries at Mumbai’s Cooper hospital, where Rajat had taken him. The actor, who had filed a report at the DN Nagar Police Station, was booked by the cops under section 304-A of the IPC.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Bedi said that even though he wasn’t at fault, he feels guilty about it all, and has decided to support the victim’s family in every possible way.

He said that he tried his best to save the victim's life, adding that he has taken care of all the expenses, even the funeral.

ALSO READ Mumbai: Rajat Bedi booked as accident victim dies during treatment

The actor said he will continue to support them financially and is just waiting for the police thing to get done, after which he will look after the victim's daughters and make some FDs for them.

Bedi said he has also got his wife a stable job, so that at least the family income will be decent.

However, he is hurt as well as shocked that people have either reached a judgement or are floating fake rumours, like he fled after getting the injured admitted.

The actor added that when the accident happened, he got out of his car to pick the man up. The people around him identified him as an actor and referred to other accidents that have been caused by actors. Rajat added that the accident happened at 5.30 pm and if it had happened in the night, people would have assumed he was drunk.

Meanwhile, Bedi is best known for playing Hrithik Roshan’s nemesis in 'Koi… Mil Gaya'. He has also played pivotal roles in movies including 'Hero: Love Story of a Spy', 'International Khilladi', 'Hera Pheri' among others.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 01:35 PM IST