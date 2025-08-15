Here's How Bollywood Celebs Celebrated Independence Day 2025

By: Ria Sharma | August 15, 2025
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday shared a photo in which she is seen posing with a national flag
Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut also posed for paparazzi in Mumbai with a flag
Varinder Chawla
Sophie Choudry flaunted her tricolour bangles and wrote, "Our past gave us freedom, our present must give it purpose. Happy Independence Day everyone… To unity, equality, diversity"
Rohit Shetty, Nushrrat Bharuccha and Amruta Khanvilkar celebrated Independence Day with Mumbai Police in Santacruz
Varinder Chawla
Actor Rishab Shetty celebrated the day with the children of Keradi Government Kannada Secondary School. He also hoisted the flag
Actress Rupali Ganguly shared photo with street dogs and wrote, "Our community animals have as much right to live here as much as us," days after SC verdict to move stray dogs to shelters in Delhi
Shah Rukh Khan shared a photo with his son AbRam Khan in front of the national flag, extending his wishes and writing on social media, "Our Independence is our greatest gift... a key to our progress. Let’s keep our heads held high and hearts open. Happy Independence Day to all of us... Jai Hind!"
Parineeti Chopra enjoyed a relaxing lunch at home with Raghav Chadha and, while extending Independence Day wishes, she wrote, "An afternoon at home, drenched in the colours of our country and family love. 🇮🇳 Happy Independence Day!"
Actress Sara Ali Khan shared a video on Instagram to give a glimpse of her celebration
Vicky Kaushal was seen posing in front of a hoisted flag. He also wished everyone a "Happy Independence Day"
Thanks For Reading!