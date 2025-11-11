Delhi Red Fort Blast: Priyanka Chopra Tweets, 'Hoping For Some Answers Soon'

Instagram: Priyanka Chopra

The blast at Red Fort in Delhi has shocked one and all, and many Indian celebrities have reacted to it on social media. On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra also took to X (Twitter) to react to it. She tweeted, "It’s devastating to see the visuals from Red Fort. So much fear, chaos and heartbreak."

"My thoughts and prayers are with those injured and condolences for the lives lost. Hoping for some answers soon. In the meantime please stay safe and alert," she further wrote. Check out her tweet below...

It’s devastating to see the visuals from Red Fort. So much fear, chaos and heartbreak.



My thoughts and prayers are with those injured and condolences for the lives lost.

Hoping for some answers soon.

In the meantime please stay safe and alert. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) November 11, 2025

Indian Celebrities React To Delhi Red Fort Blast

Many celebs took to social media to post about the blast. Allu Arjun tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the tragic incident near Delhi's Red Fort. My heartfelt prayers are with the victims and their families, and I wish for peace to prevail once again. (sic)."

Raveena Tandon wrote on X, "Condolences to all those bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the Delhi blast . Horrible news (sic)."

Sidharth Malhotra shared on his Instagram story, "My heart goes out to everyone affected by the Red Fort blast. Delhi, stay strong and stay safe (sic)."

Check out the posts below...

Deeply saddened by the tragic incident near Delhi's Red Fort. My heartfelt prayers are with the victims and their families, and I wish for peace to prevail once again. 🙏🏼 🇮🇳 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) November 11, 2025

Condolences to all those bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the Delhi blast . Horrible news . — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) November 10, 2025

The Grand Globetrotter Event

Meanwhile, Priyanka is gearing up for the grand Globetrotter event, which is going to take place on November 15, 2025, in Hyderabad. The actress, along with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu, is expected to be there at the event, where the team of SSMB29 will be unveiling something big about their upcoming movie.

The makers on Monday shared a video of Priyanka inviting fans for the event. In the video, the actress says, "Why am I always in Hyderabad? It’s the world’s worst kept secret. And it’s finally time to tell you. Join us on November 15, for the big reveal at Ramoji Film City."

The event will live stream on Jio Hotstar.