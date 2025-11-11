 Esha Deol Gets ANNOYED At Paps For Blocking Her Car After Visiting Ailing Father Dharmendra At Mumbai Hospital – VIDEO
Esha Deol Gets ANNOYED At Paps For Blocking Her Car After Visiting Ailing Father Dharmendra At Mumbai Hospital – VIDEO

Veteran actor Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on November 10. On Tuesday, Hema Malini, Esha Deol, and Abhay Deol were seen leaving the hospital after visiting him. However, as paparazzi surrounded and blocked their car, Esha appeared visibly annoyed, pleading with folded hands for them to move aside

Updated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 08:07 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Veteran actor Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday, November 10, with several fans and film industry colleagues expressing concern and sending good wishes to him. On Tuesday, Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini, daughter Esha Deol, and nephew Abhay Deol were seen exiting the hospital after visiting the ailing actor.

Esha Deol Annoyed At Paps For Blocking Her Car After Visiting Dharmendra

While leaving, the paparazzi surrounded their car to capture their reactions and get updates about Dharmendra's health. Esha and Hema looked visibly upset after exiting the hospital. As the paparazzi blocked their car, making it difficult for them to leave, Esha appeared visibly annoyed. She was seen folding her hands and pleading with the photographers to move aside, while also gesturing in frustration, seemingly asking, "What is this?" as they continued to block their way.

Check out the viral video:

article-image

Esha Deol, Hema Malini Dismiss Rumours About Dharmendra's Death

Earlier today, several reports falsely claimed that Dharmendra had passed away. Reacting to the rumours, the actor's daughter Esha wrote, “The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery.”

While Hema Malini lashed out, saying, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy."

article-image

Dharmendra Upcoming Work

Dharmendra is set to star next Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Ikkis. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.

