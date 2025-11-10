 Would You Marry Me Finale Episodes 11 & 12: Where To Watch In India? Storyline Details & More Inside
Would You Marry Me Finale Episodes 11 & 12: Where To Watch In India? Storyline Details & More Inside

K-Drama Would You Marry Me's finale episodes are scheduled to release this weekend. Would You Marry Me episodes 11 & 12 will be released on Friday & Saturday in Korea. But, where to watch it in India? Will the lead actor, Woo-ju, finally face justice in the finale episodes? Find the answers below:

article-image
Would You Marry Me | Instagram (Would You Marry Me)

The audience these days are hooked on K-dramas, with several recent releases gaining massive popularity among viewers, including Typhoon Family, Dear X, and more. One such series is Would You Marry Me, starring Choi Woo-shik and Jung So-min in the lead roles. While the show is streaming on Disney+ internationally, Indian viewers are wondering where they can watch it.

If you are a K-drama fan too and wondering where to watch Would You Marry Me finale episode for free, then we have got you covered. Indian viewers can stream all 10 episodes and the upcoming 11th one on kisskh.ws Besides this, the Indian viewers can also log in to Dailymotion and watch all the episodes of Would You Marry Me for free.

When Will Would You Marry Me Finale Episode Release?

Would You Marry Me episodes 11 and 12 will be the final episodes of the show. These episodes will be released on Friday and Saturday, November 14 and 15.

What Will Happen In Would You Marry Me Finale Episodes?

In the finale episodes of Would You Marry Me, Woo-joo will finally learn about his uncle Han-gu. From the promo, we get to know that Woo-joo will discover that Han-gu was responsible for the death of his parents.

Will Woo-ju's uncle face justice by the end of the season? Let us further wait for the finale episodes to know what happens.

Woo-ju's uncle will be seen facing trial in the upcoming episode and will be jailed for his crimes. The preview clip shows Woo-ju's grandmother waking up. On the other hand, Sang-hyeon and Jin-gyeong are getting close to each other.

The twist in the story comes when Yu-Meri's ex-fiancé holds a press conference. He will be seen revealing the truth about their fake marriage. Will this pose threat to Yu-Meri's current relationship? Maybe! Would You Marry Me finale episode is expected to have bittersweet ending.

