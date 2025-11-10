 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, November 10: Kiran Urges Mihir To Separate From Tulsi, Questions His Feelings for Noina
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, November 10: Kiran confronts Mihir about changes in his marriage with Tulsi and questions his feelings for Noina. Mihir denies it. Kiran cites CCTV footage suggesting more than friendship. Angad exposes Baba as a fraud. Tensions rise as Kiran urges Mihir to separate, leaving Hemant and Mihir in shock.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 11:38 PM IST
Angad takes Mitali to Baba since she has Bantu's spirit in her and because it is Amavasya night. Later that night, Kiran tells Mihir that ever since his return, he has noticed a lot of changes in Mihir and Tulsi's relationship. Mihir refuses to acknowledge it, saying that small fights often happen between husband and wife.

Kiran counters, saying that in small fights, he cannot let a third person come between them. When Mihir asks who the third person is, Kiran names Noina and asks if Mihir likes her. Mihir clearly denies it, saying Noina is just his best friend.

Later, Kiran reveals that he has seen the CCTV footage from the hotel lobby in LA, where Mihir was intoxicated and Noina had taken care of him, adding that it seemed more than a 'healthy friendship.' Mihir explains that it only seemed that way because he was not in his senses.

Kiran reminds Mihir of his marriage with his ex-wife Aarti, explaining how they both tried to maintain the relationship for 10 years, but despite their efforts, it was ruined. He adds that it was a tough decision to separate, but they are happy now. Kiran asks Mihir if he does not love Tulsi as much as he used to. He points out that neither Mihir nor Tulsi is truly happy in their marriage and advises them to move on instead of suffering, urging them to separate, which leaves Mihir angry. Kiran explains how society has turned marriage into a cage, forcing couples to stay together despite problems.

Hemant asks Kiran not to say such things, arguing that problems often arise when two people have long journeys planned for each other, but that does not mean they should end the relationship. Kiran responds that it is normal for couples to part ways, but Hemant insists that this is not normal for the Virani household.

During the argument, Kiran questions why Hemant is interfering, pointing out that he is Mihir's real brother, while Hemant is not.

Later, Angad exposes Baba, revealing him as a fraud and threatening to call the police if he does not tell the truth. Baba claims that Mitali gave him Rs 25,000 to get Bantu's soul out, but Mitali denies it, saying Baba is lying.

Kiran and Hemant get into a fight, grabbing each other by the collar, but Mihir stops them. Kiran tells Mihir that while he is with Tulsi, he is not happy and no longer feels close to her.

