 Dharmendra Health Update: Sunny Deol Urges Fans To Avoid Spreading False Rumours About His Death, Asks Them To Respect Family’s Privacy
Veteran actor Dharmendra was hospitalised at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday, sending waves of concern across the film industry. Following false social media reports about his demise, Sunny Deol's team urged fans to stop spreading rumours. The statement read, "Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Kindly pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s privacy."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, November 11, 2025, 12:36 AM IST
article-image

Veteran actor Dharmendra’s sudden hospitalisation has sent waves of concern across the film industry after he was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Monday, November 9.

While several social media reports falsely claimed that Dharmendra had passed away, Sunny Deol's team has urged fans not to indulge in spreading rumours and to wait for official updates from the family.

Sunny Deol Asks Fans To Stop Spreading False Rumours About Dharmendra's Health

The statement read, "Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don’t indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health . Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy."

article-image

Just a few hours ago, Hema Malini shared an update on Dharam Ji's health. She took to her social media handle and shared a picture of the legendary actor and wrote, "I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery."

Following Dharmendra's hospitalisation, his wife Hema Malini was spotted arriving to check on him, along with sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, Sunny’s sons Karan and Rajveer, and Bobby’s wife Tanya Deol.

Later, Shah Rukh Khan with son Aryan Khan, Govinda, Ameesha Patel, and Salman Khan were also seen at the hospital.

Dharmendra Work Front

The 89-year-old's last film role was with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The veteran actor played the role of Shahid's grandfather.

Next, he has Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda in the lead, which is set to release in theatres on 25 December 2025.

