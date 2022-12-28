e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSania Mirza to celebrate New Year without husband Shoaib Malik amid divorce rumours: Report

Sania Mirza to celebrate New Year without husband Shoaib Malik amid divorce rumours: Report

Reports of the tennis star and the cricketer separating soon have been floating in the media for last two months now.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
Sania Mirza |
Follow us on

Speculation over Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik divorce is intensifying every passing day. 

Reports of the tennis star and the cricketer separating soon have been floating in the media for last two months now. 

Read Also
'Where do broken hearts go': Sania Mirza shares cryptic post amid divorce rumours with cricketer...
article-image

However, there have been no statements from the two regarding the rumours. 

According to a report in Zee News, sources have been saying that some formalities are left for the divorce and it will be announced soon.

Read Also
‘It is our personal matter’: Shoaib Malik on divorce from Sania Mirza
article-image

What is adding more fire is the absence of Malik's photos from Sania's social media. The Indian tennis sensation has not posted a single video or photo with Shoaib for a long time now. 

Recently, Shoaib wished Sania on her birthday, but she did not comment. 

Sania will now be welcoming the New Year without Shoaib. The Pakistan cricketer landed in Dubai for a stopover to spend a night with the family but has left for Pakistan. 

Malik posted a photo on Instagram in which he wrote: "Finally good to be back in Pakistan, excited to meet Ammi jan after 3 long months."

Read Also
Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar finally breaks silence on Shoaib Malik-Sania Mirza's divorce reports:...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Substitute Rizwan acts as captain but Sarfaraz takes DRS as Pakistan flout MCC rule in...

Watch: Substitute Rizwan acts as captain but Sarfaraz takes DRS as Pakistan flout MCC rule in...

Watch: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma pose for shutterbugs at Mumbai airport before jetting off for...

Watch: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma pose for shutterbugs at Mumbai airport before jetting off for...

Sania Mirza to celebrate New Year without husband Shoaib Malik amid divorce rumours: Report

Sania Mirza to celebrate New Year without husband Shoaib Malik amid divorce rumours: Report

AUS vs SA: Alex Carey's 111 leaves SA with mountain to climb in 2nd Test

AUS vs SA: Alex Carey's 111 leaves SA with mountain to climb in 2nd Test

This Indian city likely to host 2036 Olympic Games, check out here

This Indian city likely to host 2036 Olympic Games, check out here