Sania Mirza to celebrate New Year without husband Shoaib Malik amid divorce rumours: Report

Speculation over Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik divorce is intensifying every passing day.

Reports of the tennis star and the cricketer separating soon have been floating in the media for last two months now.

However, there have been no statements from the two regarding the rumours.

According to a report in Zee News, sources have been saying that some formalities are left for the divorce and it will be announced soon.

What is adding more fire is the absence of Malik's photos from Sania's social media. The Indian tennis sensation has not posted a single video or photo with Shoaib for a long time now.

Recently, Shoaib wished Sania on her birthday, but she did not comment.

Sania will now be welcoming the New Year without Shoaib. The Pakistan cricketer landed in Dubai for a stopover to spend a night with the family but has left for Pakistan.

Malik posted a photo on Instagram in which he wrote: "Finally good to be back in Pakistan, excited to meet Ammi jan after 3 long months."