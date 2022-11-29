e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPakistani actress Ayesha Omar finally breaks silence on Shoaib Malik-Sania Mirza's divorce reports: 'Wo apne biwi ke saath...'

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar finally breaks silence on Shoaib Malik-Sania Mirza's divorce reports: 'Wo apne biwi ke saath...'

Ayesha and Shoaib worked on a bold photoshoot in 2021.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
Over the past few days, rumours of tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik's separation were doing the rounds on the internet, with some reports claiming that the latter cheated on his wife with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar.

While neither the couple nor the actress had reacted to the reports until now, Ayesha finally broke her silence after a netizen asked her if she was marrying Malik.

Ayesha replied to the comment: "Not at all. Unki shaadi hui hai aur woh apne biwi ke sath bohot khush hai. I respect both of them. Shoaib is a good friend of mine and we only wish the best for each other. Such relationships also exist in the universe."

article-image

For the unversed, Ayesha and Shoaib worked on a bold photoshoot in 2021. She has been a well-known face in the entertainment industry and is also one of the most fashionable and highest-paid actresses in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, in the midst of the divorce rumours, Sania and Shoaib announced their new talkshow 'The Mirza Malik Show'.

Sania and Shoaib got married in 2010 and had a son, Izhaan, in 2018. The 35-year-old who announced in January this year that she would be retiring at the end of the season has reportedly been living separately and is co-parenting Izhaan.

article-image

