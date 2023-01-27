Shoaib Malik pens heartwarming message for Sania Mirza after her Australian Open 2023 feat: 'You are the much-needed hope...'

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza | Twitter

India tennis star Sania Mirza on Friday wrapped up her legendary Grand slam career as Australian Open mixed doubles runner-up. The Indian ace and partner Rohan Bopanna lost to the all-Brazilian pair Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the mixed doubles final here at Melbourne Park. Sania and Bopanna were beaten 7-6(2), 6-2 by Brazilians Stefani and Matos, who were playing in their first-ever Grand Slam final.After the match, Sania's cricketer husband Shoaib Malik took to social media to congratulate her for her achievement. Tweeting a picture of her form the Grand Slam, the Pakistan cricketer posted a message which read: "You are the much-needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You're an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career..."

Shoaib's post comes amid divorce rumours. Reports of the tennis star and the cricketer separating soon have been floating in the media for last few months. However, there have been no statements from the two regarding the rumours. According to a report in Zee News, sources have been saying that some formalities are left for the divorce and it will be announced soon.

Meanwhile, the sporting fraternity took to social media to laud Sania Mirza. Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded Sania on a "glorious Grand Slam career" that inspired a whole generation of tennis talent in India and abroad. "Many congratulations on a glorious career at the Grand Slam @MirzaSania. You have inspired a whole generation of tennis talent in India & beyond. Wishing you the best of everything in life. You have made proud. Well played!," tweeted Tendulkar.

Former Indian batting legend Mithali Raj lauded the tennis star for giving everything to tennis and to women's sports. "Congratulations on an amazing career, @MirzaSania! You've given your everything to tennis and to women's sports. It's an iconic legacy indeed. It was always a pleasure to watch you play & watch you become the champion that you are. Best wishes for your future endeavours," said Mithali in a tweet.

Congratulations on an amazing career, @MirzaSania! You’ve given your everything to tennis and to women’s sports. It's an iconic legacy indeed. It was always a pleasure to watch you play & watch you become the champion that you are. Best wishes for your future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/iUFygrt4D4 — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 27, 2023

Sania Mirza won two Grand Slam tournaments at the Australian Open. She won the Australian Open women's doubles title with Martina Hingis in 2016 and the Australian Open mixed doubles title with Mahesh Bhupathi in 2009. The 2017 French Open mixed doubles championship that Rohan Bopanna won with Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada remains his solitary Grand Slam triumph.