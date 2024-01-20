Who Is Pakistani Actress Sana Javed? All About Cricketer Shoaib Malik's 3rd Wife

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik took netizens by surprise on Saturday when he announced his wedding with actress Sana Javed. The actress too shared some loved-up photos with Shoaib from their nikaah ceremony on her social media handle.

On Saturday morning, Shoaib and Sana announced their union to the world with a joint post on Instagram. "Alhamdullilah. 'And We created you in pairs'," they wrote.

The wedding announcement comes amid rumours of Shoaib's divorce from former Indian tennis legend, Sania Mirza. Of late, several reports were doing the rounds that Shoaib and Sania have decided to part ways after 14 years of marriage, but the two have remained tight-lipped about the same.

Who is Sana Javed?

Meanwhile, fans of Sana Javed expressed their shock over the announcement, while some of them also congratulated her on her big day.

Sana is a Pakistani actress, popular for her role in a number of Urdu television soaps. She marked her acting debut in 2012 with Shehr-e-Zaat, but it was her romantic drama Khaani which shot her to overnight fame.

Besides, she has also been a part of shows like Ruswai, Zara Yaad Kar and Dunk, among others.

Shoaib and Sana's past relationships

Sana was previously married to Pakistani singer and songwriter Umair Jaswal. The two got married in an intimate nikaah ceremony at the actress' residence in Karachi in October 2020.

However, the two did not announce their separation or divorce before Sana tied the knot with Shoaib on January 19, 2024.

As for Shoaib, he was earlier married to Ayesha Siddiqui, but the two got divorced on April 7, 2010. The cricketer then got married to Indian tennis player Sania Mirza in Hyderabad on April 12, 2010.

Shoaib and Sania welcomed their first child, a son, in October 2018.