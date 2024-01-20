What Is The Age Gap Between Pakistani Actress Sana Javed & Cricketer Shoaib Malik?

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik got married for the third time to actress Sana Javed in an intimate nikaah ceremony on January 19. On Saturday morning, he took netizens by surprise when he announced his wedding with Sana with a couple of loved up photos.

In the photos, Shoaib and Sana can be seen all decked up in their wedding outfits and they glowed as the posed for the cameras as newlyweds. "Alhamdullilah.. 'And We created you in pairs'," they captioned the post.

The announcement comes in the midst of speculations around Shoaib Malik and his second wife, former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza's separation.

What is the age difference between Shoaib and Sana?

Shoaib Malik was born on February 1, 1982, into a middle-class Punjabi-Muslim family in Sialkot. At present, he is aged 41.

His father was a local shopkeeper who sold footwear to support Shoaib's dream of becoming a cricketer. He passed away in 2006 after battling with throat cancer.

On the other hand, Sana Javed was born on March 25, 1993, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. After completing her schooling there, she moved to Pakistan with her family, and graduated from the University of Karachi. She is aged 30.

Shoaib and Sana have an age gap of 11 years, but despite that, the two seem to be head over heels in love with each other, and their nikaah photos are proof enough of the same.

Shoaib and Sana's past relationships

Shoaib got married for the first time back in 2002 with Ayesha Siddiqui, but the two parted ways in April 2010. Just five days post their divorce, the cricketer tied the knot with Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad.

Shoaib and Sania have a son together, named Izhaan, who was born in 2018.

While rumours about their divorce have been floating for quite some time now, both Shoaib and Sania have remained tightlipped about the same.

On the other hand, Sana Javed married Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal in 2020 in a private nikaah ceremony. They too have not announced their separation with their fans yet.