'Men Will Be Men': Fans Rally Behind Sania Mirza After Shoaib Malik Marries Sana Javed

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik surprised everyone on Saturday as he announced his marriage with actress Sana Javed in a social media post. Malik's second marriage now confirms his separation with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

Malik and Sania had been living separately since 2022 and co-parenting their five-year-old son Izhaan Malik Mirza.

Wishes have been pouring in for Malik and Javed since the announcement but a large section of fans are also rallying behind Sania Mirza on social media.

"Seriously! No one can change a man,it's in his nature to cheat, to look for the second woman after the first and then the third,Sania did so much for Shoaib Malik, she was a bigger star than him, and he first flirted with Ayesha Umar and then married to this girl," a user named Nooray Fatima tweeted.

"#SaniaMirza stood like a shield in front of #ShoaibMalik took on entire media and the nation to marry him against all odds," another user wrote.

Love story gone wrong

Sania and Malik got married in 2010 and welcomed their son in 2018.

The couple had shifted to Dubai after marriage but trouble in paradise started a couple of years ago when Malik was seen in a photoshoot with Pakistani actress and model Ayesha Umar after which they both were linked with each other.

The rumours of their split gained strength when Malik removed Sania Mirza's reference from his Instagram bio. Sania then deleted all of Malik's pictures from her social media accounts.

Sania says "divorce is hard"

Sania's recent Insta story almost confirmed her divorce with Malik. "Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard," read the first line of the post shared by the 37-year-old, who is currently covering the Australian Open 2024 as a tennis expert.

The post further mentions how everything in life is "hard" and we just have to make wise choices to overcome the challenges that we face.