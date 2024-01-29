‘Wo Karna Chahiye Jo Aapka Dil Bole’: Shoaib Malik Hits Back At Trolls After 3rd Marriage; Watch

Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With veteran Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik facing accusations of infidelity against his ex-wife Sania Mirza after announcing his 3rd marriage, the all-rounder has responded to the backlash. Malik believes one should do what their heart pleases without thinking about the consequences or what others might say about their decisions in the future.

Several reports have suggested that Malik had been dating his 3rd wife Sana Javed for three years before tying the knot. As a result, netizens have accused the ex-Pakistan captain of betraying Sania. It's worth noting that Sana Javed also has her own share of controversy, having divorced Umar Jaswal in November 2023.

Speaking in a recent podcast episode of Shadow productions,

"Woh karna chahiye jo aapka dil bole. Yeh nahin sochna chahiye ki log kya sochenge. I swear ye bilkul nahin sochna chahiye. Even if it takes for you to learn ki log kya sochenge, aap apni cheezein karo. Aapko 10 saal lag jaaye, 20 saal lag jaaye. 20 saal ke baad bhi samajh aaye na toh karo. Aap nahin karenge, toh bhi log sochenge."

(I think you should do what your heart tells you. You should not think about what people will think, not at all, I swear. Even if it takes you years to understand what people will think, go ahead and do your things, whether it takes you 10 years or 20 years. Even if you understand after 20 years, go ahead and do it).

Shoaib Malik hasn't played for Pakistan since November 2021:

Meanwhile, the Sialkot-born cricketer hasn't featured for the national team since November 2021, which was a T20I against Bangladesh in Mirpur. While Malik has expressed his desire to return to the national set-up on multiple occasions, the selectors have ignored him, including for the major ICC events.

Malik has starred in 35 Tests, 287 ODIs, and 124 Tests since debuting in 1999.