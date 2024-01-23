 'Sana Javed Effect Started': Shoaib Malik Trolled, Accused Of Match Fixing For Bowling 3 No-Balls In An Over In BPL 2024
Shoaib Malik bowled three no-balls in the only over he bowled and conceded 18 runs from it against Khulna Tigers.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, January 23, 2024, 02:08 PM IST
article-image

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik has been on the receiving end of a social media backlash after his recent marriage with Sana Javed and things got worse on Monday night when he underperformed in a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2024) match for Fortune Barishal.

Malik bowled three no-balls in the only over he bowled and conceded 18 runs from it against Khulna Tigers. He had earlier managed just 5 runs with the bat from the 6 balls he faced in the death overs.

Barishal posted a challenging 187 for 4 on the board but failed to defend the score against Khulna Tigers, who rode on captain Animal Haque's unbeaten 63 and Evan Lewis's 53 to cross the finish line with 8 wickets in hand and two overs to spare.

Malik under the spotlight again

Malik's over came into the spotlight after the match as netizens took to social media to troll the 42-year-old off-spinner for his on and off-field performance.

Some even blamed his new wife Sana Javed for his poor show on the field while a few raised the question of match-fixing after noticing the no-balls and the "non-striker's body language".

Malik drew the ire of his and Sania Mira's fans recently after announcing his third marriage with Pakistani actress Javed. The Indian tennis queen took a divorce from Malik months ago after living separately for a couple of years.

Malik and Mirza got married in 2010 in Hyderabad and were blessed with a son, Izhaan, in 2018. Javed was previously married to Pakistani actor and singer Umair Jaswal.

