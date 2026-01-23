Air India Express Wins Airline Category Award At Wings India 2026 | Representational Image

Air India Express was announced as the winner in the airline category at Wings India 2026 for enhancing guest experience, growing connectivity, delivering superior services, leveraging digital and technology, driving sustainability, and innovation. The award will be presented on January 28 at the Wings India event in Hyderabad.

About Wings India Event

Wings India is the country’s premiere aviation event, hosted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India, in collaboration with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI). In the previous edition, Air India Express won the ‘Sustainability Champion’ award.

Expanding Domestic, International Network

The network of Air India’s low-cost airline, Air India Express, now spans 45 domestic and 17 international destinations across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Gulf region. With over 500 daily flights, the carrier is recording a significant growth in India. In FY 2025, the airline recorded 20 million passengers, out of which three-fourth were domestic travellers.

Modern Fleet, Enhanced Cabins

The airline now operates a fleet of over 100 aeroplanes, with over two-thirds of its fleet now comprising brand new Boeing and Airbus aircraft. Its recently unveiled linefit and retrofit cabins feature plush contoured leatherette seating, soothing mood lighting, a quieter cabin experience, larger overhead bins for more cabin storage, and fast-charging USB-C and USB-A ports for every seat.

Also Watch:

Metro–Non-Metro Connectivity Push

The airline’s network is anchored by its three largest hubs in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, which together form the backbone of its connectivity. Nearly 80% of its domestic capacity is deployed on routes connecting metros to non-metros, which is the fastest-growing segment in Indian aviation. By the end of FY 2025, the airline operated over 1,260 weekly domestic flights across approximately 120 routes, reflecting a 47% year-on-year increase. In FY26, weekly domestic flights rose to around 2,700, recording an increase of nearly 115%.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/