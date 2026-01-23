PM Modi Flags Off 3 Amrit Bharat Express Trains, Boosts Rail Connectivity In Kerala; Video

PM Modi Flags Off Amrit Bharat Express Trains, Boosts Rail Connectivity In Kerala; Video | X @DDNewslive

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched various developmental projects and flagged off new train services in Kerala.

Modi flagged off three Amrit Bharat Express trains and a Thrissur-Guruvayur passenger train which will help to enhance regional rail connectivity between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

In addition, he laid the foundation stone for a CSIR-NIIST Innovation, Technology and Entrepreneurship Hub here and launched the PM SVANidhi Credit Card-- a UPI-linked, interest-free revolving credit facility.

Modi also disbursed loan amounts and credit cards to several beneficiaries under the PM SVANidhi scheme.

Besides these, he laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art Radiosurgery Centre at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology in the city and inaugurated the new Poojappura Head Post Office.

