 'Their Service Will Be Remembered Forever': PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Army Soldiers In Doda Road Accident
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Their Service Will Be Remembered Forever': PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Army Soldiers In Doda Road Accident

'Their Service Will Be Remembered Forever': PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Army Soldiers In Doda Road Accident

Ten Indian Army soldiers were killed and 11 injured after an Army truck skidded off a high-altitude road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief and condolences over the tragedy.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 08:42 PM IST
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed deep grief over the tragic road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district that claimed the lives of 10 Indian Army soldiers.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he was “deeply anguished” by the incident and paid tribute to the fallen soldiers. “Deeply anguished by the mishap in Doda, in which we have lost our brave army personnel. Their service to the nation will be remembered forever. May the injured recover at the earliest. All possible support is being provided to those affected,” he wrote.

The accident occurred when an Army truck skidded off the road at the 9,000-feet-high Khanni top along the Bhaderwah–Chamba interstate route and plunged into a deep gorge. Ten soldiers lost their lives, while 11 others sustained injuries.

A joint rescue operation was immediately launched by the Army and local police. Four soldiers were found dead at the spot, while six others succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Of the injured, ten soldiers were airlifted to the Udhampur Command Hospital for specialised medical care, while one soldier remains under observation at the Bhaderwah sub-district hospital.

FPJ Shorts
UP Panchayat’s Bizarre Verdict: Husband Divided Between 2 Wives
UP Panchayat’s Bizarre Verdict: Husband Divided Between 2 Wives
Mumbai News: KEM Hospital Marks 100 Years, Plans AI-Enabled Services And New Service Tower
Mumbai News: KEM Hospital Marks 100 Years, Plans AI-Enabled Services And New Service Tower
60% Of Indian Firms Confident In Scaling AI Have Mature Frameworks In Place: Report
60% Of Indian Firms Confident In Scaling AI Have Mature Frameworks In Place: Report
Navi Mumbai Crime: Hotelier Booked For Assaulting 25-Year-Old Woman Over Missing Chicken In Online-Ordered Noodles
Navi Mumbai Crime: Hotelier Booked For Assaulting 25-Year-Old Woman Over Missing Chicken In Online-Ordered Noodles
Read Also
J&K: At Least 10 Army Soldiers Killed, Several Injured As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Doda - VIDEO
article-image

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed condolences. Sinha said the nation would always remember the soldiers’ outstanding service and supreme sacrifice. Abdullah conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed deep sorrow over the incident, extending condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Panchayat’s Bizarre Verdict: Husband Divided Between 2 Wives
UP Panchayat’s Bizarre Verdict: Husband Divided Between 2 Wives
Gujarat Shocker: Teen Student Dies By Suicide, Hangs Self With Dupatta At Gandhinagar College...
Gujarat Shocker: Teen Student Dies By Suicide, Hangs Self With Dupatta At Gandhinagar College...
'Their Service Will Be Remembered Forever': PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Army Soldiers In Doda Road...
'Their Service Will Be Remembered Forever': PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Army Soldiers In Doda Road...
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Massive Recruitment Drive For Youth
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Massive Recruitment Drive For Youth
'Your Boyfriend Is Awesome': Group Of Indian Girls Comment On Canadian Tourist's Partner; Spark...
'Your Boyfriend Is Awesome': Group Of Indian Girls Comment On Canadian Tourist's Partner; Spark...