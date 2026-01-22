'Their Service Will Be Remembered Forever': PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Army Soldiers In Doda Road Accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed deep grief over the tragic road accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district that claimed the lives of 10 Indian Army soldiers.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he was “deeply anguished” by the incident and paid tribute to the fallen soldiers. “Deeply anguished by the mishap in Doda, in which we have lost our brave army personnel. Their service to the nation will be remembered forever. May the injured recover at the earliest. All possible support is being provided to those affected,” he wrote.

The accident occurred when an Army truck skidded off the road at the 9,000-feet-high Khanni top along the Bhaderwah–Chamba interstate route and plunged into a deep gorge. Ten soldiers lost their lives, while 11 others sustained injuries.

A joint rescue operation was immediately launched by the Army and local police. Four soldiers were found dead at the spot, while six others succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Of the injured, ten soldiers were airlifted to the Udhampur Command Hospital for specialised medical care, while one soldier remains under observation at the Bhaderwah sub-district hospital.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also expressed condolences. Sinha said the nation would always remember the soldiers’ outstanding service and supreme sacrifice. Abdullah conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed deep sorrow over the incident, extending condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers.