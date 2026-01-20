 'I Am Party Worker, Nitin Nabin Is My Boss': PM Modi After BJP's Youngest-Ever 'Millenial' President Takes Charge
Nitin Nabin assumed charge as BJP national president on January 20, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising the party’s democratic election process and calling himself a “karyakarta.” Modi said Nabin would carry forward the BJP’s legacy. A five-time Bihar MLA and former minister, Nabin is known for his organisational and administrative experience.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 01:34 PM IST
PM Modi Praises Nitin Nabin | X/@BJP4India

New Delhi: Nitin Nabin on Tuesday (January 20) took charge as the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) national president. Congratulating Nabin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called himself a "karyakarta" and the new party chief his "boss".

"When it is about the party, Nitin Nabin is the boss, and I am a party karyakarta," the Prime Minister stated at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. During his speech, PM Modi congratulated all the former presidents of the saffron party for their invaluable contributions.

Talking about the selection process for the party president's post, PM Modi said that the BJP chief is elected in a democratic manner.

"For the past several months, the organisational election process, which involves electing leaders from the smallest unit of the party all the way up to the national president, has been continuously underway in a completely democratic manner, keeping in mind the spirit and every provision of the Bharatiya Janata Party's constitution. Today, it has been formally concluded," the Prime Minister said.

Praising Nabin, the Prime Minister said that the new party president will carry forward the legacy of the BJP.

"The next 25 years are very important. This is the period when a developed India is to be built, and it is destined to happen. At the beginning of this crucial period, our Nitin Nabin ji will carry forward the legacy of the BJP. To put it in the language of today's youth, Nitin ji himself is, in a way, a millennial," the Prime Minister stated.

Who is Nitin Nabin?

Nabin, a senior Indian politician, is a five-time member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and a former minister in the government of Bihar. He is widely recognised for his sustained organisational acumen and administrative experience.

Born on May 23, 1980, in Jharkhand's Ranchi, Nabin entered electoral politics at a young age and was first elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in 2006 from the Patna West Assembly constituency. Since 2010, Nabin has been consecutively elected from the Bankipur Assembly constituency.

He has also held key portfolios in the Bihar government, including Road Construction, Urban Development and Housing, and Law.

