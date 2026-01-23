On Camera: Speeding Bike Crashes Into Railing, Killing Two On Spot In Khammam

Two people were killed on the spot after their speeding motorcycle crashed into a roadside railing on the Greenfield National Highway in Lingala village of Kallur mandal, Khammam district.

The two-wheeler was travelling from Chintalapudi towards Khammam when the accident occurred. A CCTV video of the incident, now circulating on social media, shows the bike moving at high speed before the rider suddenly lost control. The vehicle veered off the road and rammed into the railing.

The impact of the collision was so severe that both the rider and the pillion passenger were thrown several metres away, resulting in their instant death.

Police reached the spot soon after being alerted, registered a case and initiated an investigation. Further details regarding the identity of the victims are awaited.