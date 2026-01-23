 Biker Falls Into Open Well In Lucknow While Following Google Maps En Route To Delhi; Rescued By Police
A biker narrowly escaped death after falling into a deep, open well while following Google Maps during a night journey to Delhi. The poorly lit area had no streetlights, leaving the rider unaware of the danger. Patrolling policemen rushed to the spot and rescued him using an improvised cloth rope. The dramatic rescue was captured on camera.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 05:00 PM IST
Lucknow cops use mobile flashlights and an icloth rope to pull a biker out of an open well after he fell in while following Google Maps at night. | X/@ImranTG1

A biker en route to Delhi fell into an open well while following Google Maps directions late at night, an incident that was caught on camera and has since surfaced on social media. The video shows the moment of the rescue carried out by patrolling police personnel in near-total darkness.

Dramatic Rescue

The video shows the scene illuminated only by mobile phone flashlights. Two patrolling policemen are seen standing at the edge of the well, carefully assessing the situation as they coordinate the rescue operation. The depth of the well is visible in the flashlight beams, highlighting the danger involved.

In the video, the biker is seen being pulled up using a makeshift rope fashioned from a muffler or scarf tied together. The officers are seen holding the fabric tightly, working in coordination as the man clings on. His upper body slowly comes out over the edge of the well before he is dragged to safety.

Victim rescued

Once out of the well, the man is helped onto the ground. He appears visibly shaken but does not show any serious injuries in the video. Voices can be heard in the background in Hindi, likely the policemen reassuring him and coordinating the final moments of the rescue.

