IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Registration Process Deadline For 10,270 Posts Extended Till August 28; Details Here

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 | ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has extended the deadline for applying for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025. Those who have yet to apply for Customer Service Associate positions can do so until August 28, 2025. Aspirants can fill out the form from the IBPS's official website, ibps.in. This recruitment drive will fill 10,270 Customer Service Associate positions across the organization.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application fees, as per category, are as follows:

1. General applicants: ₹850/-

2. SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/DESM applicants: ₹175/-

3. The payment must be made online.

Read the official notice here

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Starting of online registration: 01/08/2025

2. Closing of registration window and editing application details: 28/08/2025

3. Last date to print form: 12/09/2025

4. Online fee payment: 01/08/2025 to 28/08/2025

Note: The pre-exam training will take place in September, and the preliminary exam will be conducted in October 2025.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Those who are eligible should follow the processes outlined below to apply online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, candidates need to enter the registration details. and create login credentials.

Step 4: Next, fill out the application form, pay the fees, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

1. Candidates must hold a degree in any field from an Indian government-approved university or an equivalent credential approved by the central government to be considered for the role. The candidate must have a valid mark sheet / degree certificate proving that they are a graduate on the day of registration, and state the percentage of marks received in graduation while enrolling online.

2. As of August 1, 2025, candidates must be between the ages of 20 and 28 to apply for the position. The applicant's birthdate must fall between August 2, 1997, and August 1, 2005, inclusive.