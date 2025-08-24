RRB Group D 2025 Exam Date To Be Out Soon; Check Details Here

RRB Group D 2025 | Canva

The Railway Recruitment Board will soon release the RRB Group D 2025 test date. When this happens, all enrolled candidates will be able to see the exam date on the regional RRBs' official websites. The registration procedure began on January 23 and ended on February 22, 2025. This recruiting effort will fill 32,438 diverse Level 1 positions.

RRB Group D 2025: Selection process

The Board will administer a single-stage computer-based test. However, the Railway Administration has the authority to hold the CBT in either a single or multi-stage format. Those who pass the CBT must also take the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). A medical examination and document verification will come next.

About the exam city slip and the admit card

All enrolled applicants who are found to be qualified must present for a Computer-Based Test (s) on the stated date(s), time(s), and venue(s) as specified in the e-call letter, which may be downloaded from the RRB/RRC websites. All applicants taking the exam will need to download the exam city slip and admit card, which will be accessible via the official websites.

RRB Group D 2025: Exam pattern

The examination lasts 90 minutes. 20 of the 100 questions will be about general awareness and current affairs, thirty about general intelligence and reasoning, and twenty-five about general science and mathematics.

RRB Group D 2025: Minimum percentage

Minimum percentage of marks for selection in different communities is:

UR-40%

EWS-40%

OBC (non-creamy layer)-30%

SC-30%

ST-30%

Negative marking

There will be a negative grade for incorrect responses in the CBT. Each incorrect answer will result in a deduction of one-third of the marks given for that question.

Note: Aspirants would be called for PET three times the community-wise total number of vacancies of the posts notified against RRBs/RRCs, based on their performance in the CBT.