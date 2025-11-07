Mumbai News: Massive Fire Erupts At Dadar Star Mall's McDonald's Outlet; No Injuries Reported | VIDEO

Mumbai: A fire was reported at Star Mall, situated on N.C. Kelkar Marg across from Sena Bhavan in Dadar West, on November 7, 2025, at 3:32 PM, as stated by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). The fire was limited to the kitchen section of the McDonald's restaurant within the mall.

Emergency services, such as the MFB, police, 108 ambulance teams, and ward personnel, were dispatched to the location. The MFB classified the event as a Level I fire at 3:48 PM. According to the most recent update at 3:51 PM, there have been no reported injuries.

A significant disaster was prevented at the busy Star Mall in Dadar West this afternoon of November 7. A sudden blaze erupted in the kitchen of the renowned McDonald's eatery within the mall, causing a panic. The event was documented at 3:32 pm.

The fire department was promptly notified about the kitchen blaze at the McDonald's within this mall on N. C. Kelkar Road, directly across from Sena Bhavan. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) acted swiftly and hurried to the scene.

Upon receiving the fire alert, the fire brigade, police, 108 ambulance, and local ward personnel quickly arrived at the location, according to multiple reports. The fire crew began the task of putting out the blaze promptly. In merely 16 minutes, at 3:48 pm, the fire department classified the blaze as 'Level 1' (L-1), indicating it was minor, and fully contained it.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries or deaths in the incident. The blaze in a crowded region and a big shopping center sparked fear, but the rapid action of the fire department prevented a significant catastrophe. A probe has been initiated to ascertain the precise origin of the blaze.

