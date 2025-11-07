 Palghar: MBVV Police’s Anti-Extortion Cell Nabs Man With Illegal Firearm Near Shirsad Phata
Megha ParmarUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 08:02 PM IST
Palghar: MBVV Police's Anti-Extortion Cell Nabs Man With Illegal Firearm Near Shirsad Phata

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a swift and strategic operation, the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate seized a country-made firearm and four live cartridges from a suspect near Shirsad Phata on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway.

Acting on a tip-off received on November 2, the Anti-Extortion team learned that a man carrying an illegal weapon would arrive near Sai Leela Dhaba, beside the Bharat Petroleum pump at Shirsad Phata. Acting swiftly under the guidance of senior police officials, the team set up surveillance and successfully apprehended the suspect at the spot.

Accused Identified as Thane Resident

The accused was identified as Nikhil Raju Yadav (27), a resident of Saikrupa Chawl, Kalwa (East), Thane, and originally from Parmeshwarpura village in Azamgarh district, Uttar Pradesh.

During the search, police recovered one firearm, four live cartridges, and a mobile phone, collectively valued at ₹56,200, from his possession. The seized items were documented following a detailed panchanama (official inventory record).

Case Filed Under Arms Act

A case has been registered at Mandvi Police Station under Sections 3 and 25(B)(a) of the Arms Act, and a thorough investigation is underway.

Police officials said the operation was part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal weapons in the MBVV Commissionerate area, in line with directives from senior officers to trace and arrest individuals possessing unauthorized firearms.

