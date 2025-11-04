Pune Woman Duped Of ₹2.77 Lakh By Two Men She Met On International Dating App 'Bumpy' | Play Store

Cyber fraudsters are now targeting matrimonial sites. A case has come to light from the Faraskhana Police Station jurisdiction where a 42-year-old woman was duped by two different cyber conmen she met on a dating app. The incident reveals how fraudsters exploit emotional connections to extort money under false promises of marriage.

According to the information received, the woman downloaded the ‘Bumpy’ international dating app on August 1 and created her profile. The next day, she came in contact with a man named Rohan Patel, who claimed to be residing in the Netherlands. They started chatting on WhatsApp, and soon Patel told her that he was flying to India to meet her. Later, he claimed that while arriving at the airport, customs officials had seized 1,200 euros he was carrying and demanded a penalty of ₹85,800. Patel requested her to transfer the amount, promising to repay it upon his arrival. The woman sent the money as requested.

Meanwhile, she also befriended another man named Leo, who claimed to be a ship captain based in London. He told her he was sending gifts, including rings, shoes, clothes, and cash, through a courier. He shared a tracking link, and soon after, she received a call claiming that the parcel had arrived at the airport and contained cash. She was told to pay ₹42,500 as a penalty to release it, which she did.

However, even after the payment, she was asked to pay an additional ₹1.5 lakh as further charges. Trusting his words, she transferred the money. In total, the woman paid ₹2.77 lakh to both fraudsters.

When she asked Rohan Patel about her money and his arrival, he said he would repay her after reaching India, but later, Patel blocked her. Similarly, when she questioned Leo about the undelivered gifts, he demanded additional insurance charges. When she refused, he too blocked her. Realising she had been cheated, the woman filed a police complaint. Faraskhana Police Station has registered the case.