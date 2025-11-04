 21st Maharashtra Inter-University ‘Indradhanushya’ Youth Festival Begins Tomorrow At NMU Jalgaon
The festival will be inaugurated by the state's Water Supply Minister Gulabrao Patil at 11 am, and Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan and famous film actress Shreya Bugde will be present as the chief guests on this occasion, and the programme will be presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof. V.L. Maheshwari

Vijay PathakUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 06:43 PM IST
article-image
Poetess Bahinabai Chaudhary North Maharashtra University (NMU), Jalgaon | File Photo

Jalgaon: The 21st Maharashtra State Inter-university Indradhanushya Youth Festival is being organised at the Poetess Bahinabai Chaudhary North Maharashtra University from Wednesday, 5th November, to 9th November, and the preparations for the festival have been completed.

The festival will be inaugurated by the state's Water Supply Minister Gulabrao Patil at 11 am, and Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan and famous film actress Shreya Bugde will be present as the chief guests on this occasion, and the programme will be presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof. V.L. Maheshwari. Organising Secretary and Director of the Student Development Department of the festival, Dr Jayendra Lekurwale, said today.

There will be a procession at 9.00 am before the inauguration ceremony. Since the song Vande Mataram is completing 150 years, this festival has been organised on the theme Vande Mataram@150. 26 universities, including the host college, Poetess Bahinabai Chaudhary North Maharashtra University in Jalgaon, are participating in this youth festival. A total of 1400 students and union managers from all these universities are participating. 40 different committees with 310 members have been formed for the arrangements of these participating universities.

Meanwhile, to make the organisation of this festival successful, an organising committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof. V.L. Maheshwari, and a final review of the work was taken today, and it was said that the preparations for the festival have been completed. Committees consisting of Management Council members, Assembly members, Academic Council members, principals, and teachers are working on the planned organisation of the festival. For this festival, Hon. Dr Jayendra Lekurwale said that an oversight and finance committee has also been formed by the Governor's office.

