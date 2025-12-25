Shiv Sena (UBT) Leaders Join BJP In Nashik; But MLA Devyani Pharande Voices Dissent, Cites Lack Of Consultation | File

Nashik: Two former mayors of Shiv Sena (UBT), a senior party leader, and a former Congress corporator joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday in the presence of Minister Girish Mahajan. The development came within 24 hours of the announcement that the Thackeray brothers would reunite, leading to speculation that the BJP had moved swiftly to weaken Shiv Sena (UBT) in Nashik.



However, the induction has exposed internal discord within the BJP, as party MLA and Nashik Municipal Corporation election in-charge Devyani Pharande openly opposed the move, bringing the party’s internal differences into the public domain.



In the backdrop of the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections, former Shiv Sena (UBT) mayors Vinayak Pandey and Yatin Wagh, former Standing Committee chairman Sanjay Chavan, and senior Congress leader Shahu Khaire formally joined the BJP.

They were welcomed by Minister Girish Mahajan and local party office-bearers. All the new entrants are reportedly keen on contesting from Ward No. 13, and the BJP is making efforts to secure victory through a panel-based strategy.



However,Pharande strongly objected to the inductions. Expressing her displeasure through a social media post, she stated that as the party’s election in-charge, she was not consulted before finalising the decision.



What Did MLA Pharande Say?

“I clearly oppose today’s inductions in Ward No. 13. I stand firmly with the committed Hindutva workers who have consistently fought against the established political forces. No discussion was held with me on this matter despite my responsibility as the election in charge. If people who have taken anti-Hindutva positions all their lives are being given a red-carpet entry into the party, then loyal workers like us must not be treated unjustly. We have full faith that the party leadership will not allow injustice to be done to its loyal cadre,” she said.



Pandey Says: ‘We Will Wipe Out MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT)’

Speaking before joining the BJP, Vinayak Pandey said that during the last election, his son’s ticket was withdrawn at the last moment. This time too, he had demanded a ticket for his son and discussed the matter over the phone with Sanjay Raut, but no firm assurance was given. Now we will field our daughter-in-law as a BJP candidate. We will wipe out the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and Shiv Sena (UBT ). Middle-level leaders do not allow direct access to party chief Uddhav Thackeray. My resentment is not against any individual,” Pandey said.