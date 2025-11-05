 Pune Crime: 18-Year-Old Girl Attacked With Sharp Weapon By Alcohol Addict In Wadgaonsheri
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Crime: 18-Year-Old Girl Attacked With Sharp Weapon By Alcohol Addict In Wadgaonsheri

Pune Crime: 18-Year-Old Girl Attacked With Sharp Weapon By Alcohol Addict In Wadgaonsheri

The accused has been identified as Shahid Karim Shaikh (20), a resident of Ambedkar Vasahat, Chandan Nagar

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File Photo

A shocking incident of a brutal attack came to light from the Chandan Nagar jurisdiction in Pune, where an 18-year-old girl and her mother were attacked by an alcohol addict on Wednesday near Bhaji Mandai at Wadgaonsheri. The accused attacked the victim and her mother with a sharp weapon, leading to serious injuries on her eyes and forehead.

The accused has been identified as Shahid Karim Shaikh (20), a resident of Ambedkar Vasahat, Chandan Nagar.

According to the police, around 9 pm, the victim went to Bhaji Mandai with her mother to purchase vegetables.

Read Also
Pune Metro Expansion: All You Need To Know About Hadapsar-Loni Kalbhor & Hadapsar-Saswad Road Metro...
article-image

While they were on their way, at the same time, accused Shaikh was crossing the road and the victim was coming on a two-wheeler. Without any valid reason, Shaikh stopped her and started arguing with her. The argument turned into a physical altercation and Shaikh started abusing the victim and her mother. Later, he attacked the victim and her mother with a sharp weapon, leading to injuries on the victim’s eyes and forehead.

FPJ Shorts
IND Vs SA: BCCI Announces Team India Squad For South Africa Test Series; Rishabh Pant Makes A Comeback After Injury Layoff
IND Vs SA: BCCI Announces Team India Squad For South Africa Test Series; Rishabh Pant Makes A Comeback After Injury Layoff
Madhuri Dixit & Husband Dr. Nene Dine At Vikas Khanna's 'Bungalow' In NYC: What Their Dinner Table Looked Like?
Madhuri Dixit & Husband Dr. Nene Dine At Vikas Khanna's 'Bungalow' In NYC: What Their Dinner Table Looked Like?
MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Mop-Up Merit List Released; Over 16,000 Candidates Shortlisted For MBBS, BDS Seats
MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Mop-Up Merit List Released; Over 16,000 Candidates Shortlisted For MBBS, BDS Seats
CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Details Here
CSBC Prohibition Constable Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Closes Today; Check Details Here

Regarding the matter, the victim’s mother has filed a case at the Chandan Nagar Police Station under relevant sections of the BNS.

PSI Kiran Narvade, who is investigating the matter, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "The accused is a habitual offender and already three cases have been registered at the police station. The accused has been arrested."

Read Also
Pune: 'Man-Eating' Leopard Shot Dead By Rescue Team After Series Of Fatal Attacks In Junnar Taluka
article-image

Somay Munde, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 4, said, "The accused has been arrested, he was drunk, and the victim is safe now. The dispute arose between them without any reason while the accused was crossing the road. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation and accordingly, action will be taken."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Crime: 18-Year-Old Girl Attacked With Sharp Weapon By Alcohol Addict In Wadgaonsheri

Pune Crime: 18-Year-Old Girl Attacked With Sharp Weapon By Alcohol Addict In Wadgaonsheri

TP Shenoy Honoured With ‘Icon Of Soy Value Chain’ Award

TP Shenoy Honoured With ‘Icon Of Soy Value Chain’ Award

Nashik: MP Rajabhau Waje Slams NMC Over ‘Unfair’ Engineer Recruitment Criteria

Nashik: MP Rajabhau Waje Slams NMC Over ‘Unfair’ Engineer Recruitment Criteria

Murder On Pune's Bajirao Road: Teen Killed Over Old Dispute After Video Of Accused Circulated Online

Murder On Pune's Bajirao Road: Teen Killed Over Old Dispute After Video Of Accused Circulated Online

Nashik: Police, Transport Officials & Trade Bodies Unite To Tackle Traffic Chaos

Nashik: Police, Transport Officials & Trade Bodies Unite To Tackle Traffic Chaos