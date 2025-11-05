Pune Crime: 18-Year-Old Girl Attacked With Sharp Weapon By Alcohol Addict In Wadgaonsheri

Representative Image | File Photo

A shocking incident of a brutal attack came to light from the Chandan Nagar jurisdiction in Pune, where an 18-year-old girl and her mother were attacked by an alcohol addict on Wednesday near Bhaji Mandai at Wadgaonsheri. The accused attacked the victim and her mother with a sharp weapon, leading to serious injuries on her eyes and forehead.

The accused has been identified as Shahid Karim Shaikh (20), a resident of Ambedkar Vasahat, Chandan Nagar.

According to the police, around 9 pm, the victim went to Bhaji Mandai with her mother to purchase vegetables.

While they were on their way, at the same time, accused Shaikh was crossing the road and the victim was coming on a two-wheeler. Without any valid reason, Shaikh stopped her and started arguing with her. The argument turned into a physical altercation and Shaikh started abusing the victim and her mother. Later, he attacked the victim and her mother with a sharp weapon, leading to injuries on the victim’s eyes and forehead.

Regarding the matter, the victim’s mother has filed a case at the Chandan Nagar Police Station under relevant sections of the BNS.

PSI Kiran Narvade, who is investigating the matter, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "The accused is a habitual offender and already three cases have been registered at the police station. The accused has been arrested."

Somay Munde, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 4, said, "The accused has been arrested, he was drunk, and the victim is safe now. The dispute arose between them without any reason while the accused was crossing the road. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation and accordingly, action will be taken."