 66 Km Inner Ring Road Approved To Ease Kumbh Mela Traffic In Maharashtra's Nashik
Milind SajgureUpdated: Wednesday, November 05, 2025, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
66 Km Inner Ring Road Approved To Ease Kumbh Mela Traffic In Maharashtra's Nashik | Sourced

Nashik: In the state cabinet’s infrastructure committee meeting held on Tuesday (Nov 4), a major decision was made concerning Nashik’s infrastructure development. In view of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the government has approved the construction of a 66 km-long inner ring road around Nashik.

This project aims to ease the heavy traffic expected from pilgrims arriving via seven major routes during the Kumbh Mela. The work is scheduled to be completed between March and June 2027.

Land acquisition for the project has also been approved, and the entire expenditure will be borne by the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority, according to the Chief Minister.

Key Projects and Features

- The Nashik–Trimbakeshwar Road will be expanded to six lanes.

- The Dwarka Circle will be developed in two phases to ensure smooth traffic flow.

- The ring road will strengthen connectivity for devotees traveling from Mumbai, Gujarat, Palghar, Pune, Ahmednagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Dhule.

Major Road Projects Approved

1. Ghoti – Pahine – Trimbakeshwar – Jawhar Phata

2. Dwarka Circle – Sinnar – Nandur Shingote – Kolhar

3. Nashik – Kasara

4. Vihir – Manmad – Malegaon

5. Ghoti – Sinnar – Wavi – Shirdi

6. Shani Shingnapur Phata – Ahmednagar

These projects have been planned to ensure smooth and safe transportation during the Kumbh Mela and to strengthen Nashik’s overall infrastructure network.

