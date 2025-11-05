Nashik Grapes Hit Hard By Rains: 45,000 Hectares Of Vineyards Damaged, ₹3,500 Crore Loss Feared

Picture for representation | Photo Credit: Pexels

Nashik: Although exports remained stable in Nashik, known as the 'grape capital', incessant rains since May have broken the back of farmers. The recent unseasonal rains have made it time to plough perennial fruit crops on 60,000 hectares, of which 45,000 hectares of vineyards have been severely damaged as per preliminary estimates. The financial difficulties of farmers have led to two grape growers committing suicide, which has led to a demand for help.

Export Comparison: 2024-25 vs 2023-24

According to the Agriculture Department data, exports from the Nashik district remained stable as per APEDA guidelines. Grapes were available in the second phase of the season due to the hard work of farmers.

Total exports remained at 1.57 lakh tonnes, with exports to Europe falling by 6.8% but to other countries increasing by 20.5%. Farmers received Rs 75 to 110 per kg for export-quality grapes, up from Rs 55 to 85 last year. Exports were made to countries like Europe, the UAE, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Singapore, Oman, China, and Sri Lanka.

Read Also When Will Winter Season Arrive In Pune? Details Inside

Impact of rain: Fear of 'worst season'

The 2024-25 season has stabilised, but there is a fear of ruining the 2025-26 season (starting from December). Due to continuous rains since May, the grapevines have not been able to bear fruit due to a lack of sunlight. Farmers are worried, as no bunches are visible in many places.

October rain forecast: 2026 exports hit

The main season for Nashik grape exports is January-May. October is the time for pruning and cover management, which will affect the 2026 crop.



In the 2024–25 season, total exports remained stable at 1,57,000 metric tonnes, the same as in 2023–24. However, there was a shift in market distribution. Exports to European countries declined by 6.8%, dropping from 1,18,000 metric tonnes to 1,10,000 metric tonnes, while exports to other countries increased significantly by 20.5%, rising from 39,000 to 47,000 metric tonnes. This indicates that although the overall export volume stayed constant, there was a notable diversification toward non-European markets during the 2024–25 season.



Impact on farmers and production:

- Production collapse: Agricultural experts estimate that there will be a 40 to 50% reduction in production.

- Orchard damage: Due to humid and cloudy weather, flowering did not occur, and ears fell or rotted. The risk of fungal diseases increased.

- Economic devastation: Some farmers cut down orchards worth lakhs of rupees. The Nashik grape industry is likely to suffer a loss of Rs 3,500 crore.

- Demand for help: Farmers have demanded a loan waiver and compensation.



Real problem: October rains destroy 2026 exports.

October is the time for pruning and cover management. Hot, dry air is needed.

1. 2025's disastrous monsoon (October):

- Flowering disruption: No fruit set due to lack of sunlight.

- Major losses: 40% to 50% production drop expected.

- Financial losses: No return on orchards costing Rs 4 to 5 lakh per acre; orchards were cut down.

2. Lesson from last year (October 2024):

- The 2024 rains delayed the 2024-25 exports, but grapes were available in the second phase.

- The 2025 rains were long and intense, so they did not survive like the 2024 harvest.

“The October rains of 2025 not only delayed the crop, but they also destroyed it. Last year it was delayed; this year it is a systemic failure of the crop cycle. There is no return on orchards where farmers spent lakhs,” said a spokesperson for the Nashik Grape Growers' Association.

Way Forward

Farmers have demanded a loan waiver and compensation. The government needs to intervene. The 2026 export season has become more a question of farmers' survival than trade competition.